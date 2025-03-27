Nevada Resident Arrested And Charged In Connection With Violent Tesla Arson In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – A Las Vegas resident made his initial appearance today in United States District Court in Las Vegas, Nevada, to face federal charges related to an arson at a Tesla collision business.

Paul Hyon Kim, 36, was charged by criminal complaint with one count of unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm and one count of arson. Kim was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers on March 26. He remains in federal custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for March 28, 2025, and preliminary hearing scheduled for April 10, 2025, before United States Magistrate Judge Elayna J. Youchah.

“The Department of Justice has been clear: anyone who participates in the wave of domestic terrorism targeting Tesla properties will suffer severe legal consequences,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will continue to find, arrest, and prosecute these attackers until the lesson is learned.”

“As promised, acts of violence and vandalism will not be tolerated, and today law enforcement personnel acted quickly to arrest an individual on charges including arson,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Under Attorney General Bondi's leadership, we will continue to pursue these investigations with the full force of law and will bring to justice anyone responsible for these attacks.”

“Today’s federal charges demonstrate our strong partnerships and collaboration with law enforcement partners and the joint pursuit to end domestic terrorism,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami for the District of Nevada. “Thank you to the detectives from the Southern Nevada Counterterrorism Center (SNCTC), FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) ARMOR (All-Hazard Regional Multi-Agency Operations and Response) unit, as well as Clark County Fire Department Arson Investigators, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, and the Justice Department’s National Security Division for their hard work and tireless efforts. We will prosecute this case to the fullest extent of the law and remain steadfastly committed to working with our law enforcement partners to combat domestic violent extremism.”

“The arrest announced today showcases the remarkable outcomes achievable through collaborative task force partnerships,” said Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans, FBI Las Vegas Division. “To ensure community safety, it is essential for law enforcement at all levels to work in unison. Although our agencies have distinct roles and responsibilities, the fight against crime is a shared commitment.”

“ATF responded alongside our law enforcement partners to the targeted attack on a Tesla collision shop in Las Vegas,” said Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani, San Francisco Field Division, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF). “At the forefront of ATF’s mission is combating violent crime. Crimes of this nature will not be tolerated and are a threat to public safety. Threats to public safety will be taken seriously and law enforcement will utilize our resources to ensure justice is served. ATF deployed our experts in arson related crimes in response to this incident. Those experts included members of our Arson Task Force. A task force that is a collaboration between ATF and the Clark County Fire Department. A certified fire investigator, bomb technician, certified explosive specialist, and an accelerant detection K9 were utilized at the scene. Special agents from our local field office also responded to the incident. ATF is pleased to see the arrest made today. We will continue to work alongside our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners to ensure that these targeted attacks are investigated and that the person(s) responsible are prosecuted.”

According to allegations in the complaint, on March 18, 2025, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department patrol officers responded to an emergency call about a person setting vehicles on fire and hearing gunshots at a Tesla collision business. The Clark County Fire Department arrived to suppress the fires. During the investigation, it was determined that Molotov cocktails and a .30 caliber AR-style firearm were used to damage and destroy five Tesla vehicles, and graffiti was sprayed to write “Resist” on the front of the building.

Photo: Suspect in black hoodie, black pants, and carrying a black backpack while spray painting the glass doors of a business.

Photo: A Molotov cocktail that did not ignite laying on seat in vehicle with broken glass window

On March 26, law enforcement officials executed various state search warrants related to this case, including a search warrant at Kim’s residence. Inside the residence, they found various firearms, including an AR style rifle consistent with the firearm used in the March 18, 2025 incident and with a suppressor on it, a black gun belt with a pouch and a small drop of pink paint residue, a black hoodie, face masks, and a handwritten note with what appeared to be an escape plan.

Attorney General Pamela Bondi for the Department of Justice; Director Kash Patel of the FBI; Acting U.S. Attorney Sue Fahami for the District of Nevada; Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans of the FBI Las Vegas Field Office; Special Agent in Charge Jennifer Cicolani of the ATF San Francisco Field Division; and Sheriff Kevin McMahill for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made the announcement.

The case was investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, the ATF, and with significant assistance by the Clark County Fire Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jacob Operskalski for the District of Nevada and Trial Attorney Patrick Cashman of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Kim faces a maximum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison for the unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm charge and a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison up to a maximum of 20 years in prison for the arson charge.

A complaint is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

