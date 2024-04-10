Alabama Man Charged with Detonating an Explosive Device Outside of Alabama Attorney General’s Office

An Alabama man was indicted for his alleged role in detonating an explosive device in downtown Montgomery, Alabama.

On April 10, law enforcement arrested Kyle Benjamin Douglas Calvert, 26, of Irondale, on charges of malicious use of an explosive and possession of an unregistered destructive device.

“Thanks to the work of the FBI and our state and local law enforcement partners, this defendant is being held accountable for allegedly detonating an explosive device outside of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department has no tolerance for acts of violence targeting those who serve the public.”

“The FBI worked closely with our law enforcement partners to run down every lead and leverage our forensic capabilities to identify and arrest the person who is allegedly responsible for detonating this dangerous device,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “This explosion was very unsettling to the community and we hope today’s arrest provides reassurance that the FBI will investigate those who target public institutions and will hold them accountable for such illegal acts.”

“Federal, state, and local law enforcement agents worked tirelessly to investigate this matter,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan S. Ross for the Middle District of Alabama. “The arrest today is a reflection of the way in which close cooperation among law enforcement agencies facilitates the pursuit of justice. I am grateful for the efforts of all involved.”

According to the indictment and other court documents, an explosive device was detonated on Feb. 24 at approximately 3:42 a.m. outside of the Alabama Attorney General's Office near the intersection of Washington Avenue and South Bainbridge Street. No injuries or major damage to nearby buildings were reported. Agents and troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and officers from the Montgomery Police Department, responded to the scene when remnants of the device were discovered.

The case was unsealed today by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Alabama. If convicted, Calvert faces a mandatory minimum of five years in prison and a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Mobile Field Office, Montgomery Resident Agency Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, and Alabama Attorney General’s Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Russell T. Duraski and Brett J. Talley for the Middle District of Alabama are prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.