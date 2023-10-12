Attorney General Merrick B. Garland Statement Following Meeting with President Biden and National Security Team on Terrorist Attacks in Israel

The Justice Department issued the following statement from Attorney General Merrick B. Garland after his meeting with the President and members of his national security team regarding the terrorist attacks on Israel:

“Hamas’ horrific terrorist attacks on Israel mark the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust. My heart is with the families whose loved ones have been killed and those whose loved ones are still missing.

“Since these attacks began, the Justice Department has focused on working with the families of missing Americans to locate their loved ones. We continue to work on the return of all missing Americans, including those believed to be taken hostage.

“The Justice Department has offered assistance to the Israeli government, including through the FBI’s Critical Incident Response Group (CIRG), Operational Technology Division (OTD), and Laboratory Division. These highly trained hostage rescue specialists and other experts stand ready to advise their Israeli counterparts to help locate and bring home missing U.S. citizens.

“In addition, the FBI’s Victim Services Division will continue to coordinate with the State Department to provide support and information to the loved ones of Americans who are missing. For assistance or to report information about missing Americans, call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

“And, as always, we remain focused on the threat terrorism poses to our country. Today, I briefed President Biden and his national security team on the Justice Department’s dedication of critical resources to monitor the potential threat of terrorism here at home.”