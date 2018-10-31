Eight Maryland TTG Members and Associates Convicted on Federal Racketeering and Drug Conspiracy Charges, Including Nine Murders and Witness Intimidation

A federal jury today convicted eight Baltimore, Maryland men for conspiring to participate in a violent racketeering enterprise known as Trained To Go (TTG), a subset of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) gang, including nine murders, drug trafficking, and witness intimidation, as well as on conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin, marijuana, and cocaine. Several of the defendants were also convicted of related drug and firearms charges.

The defendants convicted today are: Montana Barronette, aka “Tana,” and “Tanner,” 23; Terrell Sivells, aka “Rell,” 27; John Harrison, aka “Binkie,” 28; Taurus Tillman, aka “Tash,” 29; Linton Broughton, aka “Marty,” 25; Dennis Pulley, aka “Denmo,” 31; Brandon Wilson, aka “Ali,” 24; and Timothy Floyd, aka “Tim Rod,” 28.

The convictions were announced by Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur for the District of Maryland; Special Agent in Charge Gordon B. Johnson of the FBI Baltimore Field Office; Interim Commissioner Gary Tuggle of the Baltimore Police Department; Special Agent in Charge Rob Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Baltimore Field Division; Assistant Special Agent in Charge Don A. Hibbert of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Baltimore District Office and Anne Arundel County Police Chief Tim Altomare.

“For six years, Trained To Go terrorized the Sandtown neighborhood, committing murders, robberies, and other violence as they sold their poison on the streets of Baltimore,” said Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski. “Today’s convictions ensure that Montana Barronette and the other seven defendants in this vicious gang now will be held accountable for their horrible crimes.”

“Federal, state and local law enforcement joined together to target the leaders and key members of one of the most violent gangs operating in Baltimore City,” said U.S. Attorney Hur. “Today’s convictions prove our continuing commitment to removing armed, violent criminals from our neighborhoods and bringing them to justice in the federal system, which has no parole—ever.”

“This investigation represents the epitome of law enforcement agencies working together to target and dismantle violent street gangs that threaten the safety and stability of our neighborhoods,” said FBI Baltimore Special Agent in Charge Johnson. “The citizens of Baltimore City and Maryland have the FBI’s commitment that we will work with our local, state and federal partners to attack these dealers and remove violent criminals from their neighborhoods.”

According to the evidence presented at their 24-day trial, the defendants are all members of TTG, a criminal organization and subset of the Black Guerrilla Family (BGF) gang that operated in the Sandtown neighborhood of West Baltimore, whose members engaged in drug distribution and acts of violence including murder, armed robbery, and witness intimidation. Members and associates of TTG sold heroin, cocaine, and marijuana, and worked to defend their exclusive right to control who sold narcotics in TTG territory. As part of the conspiracy, each defendant agreed that a conspirator would commit at least two acts of racketeering activity for TTG.

Specifically, the evidence proved that between May 20, 2010 and May 25, 2016, the defendants and other members of TTG committed acts of violence, including nine murders, shootings, armed robbery, and witness intimidation. The violent acts were intended to further the gang’s activities, protect the gang’s drug territory, and maintain and increase a member’s position within the organization. Murders were committed in retaliation for individuals robbing TTG members of drugs and drug proceeds, or while TTG members robbed others of their drugs and drug proceeds, as well as in murder-for-hire schemes. Further, the defendants engaged in witness intimidation through violence or threats of violence, to prevent individuals from cooperating with law enforcement.

The defendants all face a maximum sentence of life in prison on the racketeering and drug conspiracies. Pulley and Wilson each also face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for being felons in possession of a firearm; and a mandatory minimum of five years, consecutive to any other sentence imposed, and up to life in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Tillman and Sivells also face up to 20 years in prison for distribution and possession with intent to distribute heroin. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake has scheduled sentencing. The defendants remain detained.

Three other TTG members, all of Baltimore, previously pleaded guilty. Brandon Bazemore, aka Man Man, 25, pleaded guilty to the racketeering conspiracy, including three murders and an attempted murder, as well as to the drug conspiracy. Bazemore and the government have agreed that if the Court accepts the plea, Bazemore will be sentenced to 25 years in federal prison at his sentencing on Nov. 13. Co-defendants Hisaun Chatman, 31, and James Woodfolk, 20, pleaded guilty to the drug conspiracy and were each sentenced to five years in prison, to be served concurrent to the state sentence each is currently serving.

Co-defendant Roger Taylor, of Baltimore, is still a fugitive, and the charges against him are pending. Anyone who may have information on the whereabouts of Roger Taylor is asked to contact the FBI Baltimore Field office at (410) 265-8080.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI, the Baltimore Police Department, the ATF, the DEA and the Anne Arundel County Police Department, including the FBI Baltimore Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force, which includes FBI special agents and task force officers from the Baltimore, Baltimore County and Anne Arundel County Police Departments. FBI Baltimore Safe Streets Violent Gang Task Force is responsible for identifying and targeting the most violent gangs in the Baltimore metropolitan area, to address gang violence and the associated homicides in Baltimore. The vision of the program is to use federal racketeering statutes to disrupt and dismantle significant violent criminal threats and criminal enterprises affecting the safety and well-being of our citizens and our communities.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney John C. Hanley of the Justice Department’s Organized Crime and Gang Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher J. Romano and Daniel Gardner of the District of Maryland prosecuting the case.