Former Employee of D.C. School Sentenced to Six Years in Prison for Transporting Child Pornography

A former Virginia resident was sentenced today to six years in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release, for transporting child pornography.

Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger of the Eastern District of Virginia and Special Agent in Charge Matthew J. DeSarno of the FBI Washington Field Office’s Criminal Division made the announcement.

Paul Joseph Wilson, 49, was sentenced today by Senior U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III. According to admissions Wilson made in connection with his plea, in 2013, Wilson lived and worked at a school in Washington, D.C. While living in a dormitory at the school, Wilson downloaded child pornography from the Internet and subscribed to child-pornography-specific newsgroup services. Wilson later transported child pornography from D.C. to Virginia. Wilson also admitted to being a member of a child pornography website that operated over the dark web and to using the dark web to access and download images of children being sexually abused.

The case was investigated by the FBI Washington Field Office’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force. Trial Attorney Kyle P. Reynolds of the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS) and Assistant U.S. Attorney Nathaniel Smith III of the Eastern District of Virginia prosecuted the case.