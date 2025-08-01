Former NFL Player Convicted of Operating Large-Scale Dog Fighting and Trafficking Venture in Oklahoma

Note: The release has been updated to include a quote from the FBI Director.

Following a multi-day trial, a federal jury in Oklahoma last week convicted Leshon Eugene Johnson, 54, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, on six felony counts of violating the federal Animal Welfare Act’s prohibitions against possessing, selling, transporting, and delivering animals to be used in fighting ventures.

Following the verdict, Johnson surrendered to the government the 190 dogs seized in this case. The government is pursuing forfeiture of these dogs. The United States Marshals Service cares for dogs seized in dog fighting cases through its asset forfeiture program.

“This criminal profited off of the misery of innocent animals and he will face severe consequences for his vile crimes,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This case underscores the Department of Justice’s commitment to protecting animals from abuse — 190 dogs are now safe thanks to outstanding collaborative work by our attorneys and law enforcement components.”

“The FBI will not stand for those who perpetuate the despicable crime of dogfighting,” said Director Kash Patel of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. “Thanks to the hard work of our law enforcement partners, those who continue to engage in organized animal fighting and cruelty will face justice.”

“This conviction sends a strong message that those who abuse animals for entertainment and profit will face serious consequences under federal law,” said Assistant Attorney General Adam Gustafson of the Justice Department’s Environment and Natural Resources Division (ENRD). “ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section and our partners are committed to aggressively prosecuting individuals who perpetuate the brutal practice of dog fighting and to disrupting this illegal and inhumane industry.”

“Dog fighting is a vicious and cruel crime that has no place in a civilized society,” said U.S. Attorney Christopher J. Wilson for the Eastern District of Oklahoma. “I commend the hard work of our law enforcement partners in investigating this case and holding the defendant accountable for his crimes.”

The conviction stems from an indictment unsealed in March which detailed Johnson’s operation of “Mal Kant Kennels.” The jury heard evidence that Johnson bred and trafficked “champion” and “grand champion” fighting dogs and their offspring for the purpose of dog fighting, profiting from the cruel and illegal industry. Authorities seized the 190 dogs from his property, which is the largest number ever seized from a single individual in a federal dog fighting case. Johnson, who had a prior state conviction for dog fighting in 2004, will be sentenced at a later date. He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 on each count.

The FBI’s New Orleans Field Office, Shreveport Resident Agency office investigated the case.

Sarah M. Brown, Ethan Eddy, and Todd W. Gleason of ENRD’s Environmental Crimes Section, with assistance from Assistant U.S. Attorney Jordan Howanitz for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, prosecuted the case.