Arizona Leader of Violent Extremist Network ‘764’ Charged with Running a Child Exploitation Enterprise, Supporting Terrorists, Producing and Distributing Child Pornography, and Other Crimes

A federal grand jury in the District of Arizona has returned a 29-count superseding indictment against Baron Cain Martin, known online as “Convict” (among other monikers), 21, of Tucson, Arizona. The superseding indictment charges Martin with participating in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, conspiring to kill, kidnap or maim persons in a foreign country, producing child pornography (five counts), distributing child pornography (11 counts), coercing and enticing minors to engage in sexual activity (three counts), cyberstalking (three counts), animal crushing and distribution of animal crush videos, and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Martin has been in federal custody since his arrest on federal charges on December 11, 2024.

“This man’s alleged crimes are unthinkably depraved and reflect the horrific danger of 764 — if convicted, he will face severe consequences as we work to dismantle this evil network,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “I urge parents to remain vigilant about the threats their children face online.”

“Martin is charged with conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, participating in a child exploitation enterprise, and producing child pornography, among many others,” said FBI Director Patel. “His actions as a leader of this criminal network were so atrocious and extreme that he is charged with supporting terrorism. It's alleged that Martin not only committed these crimes but wrote and posted a guide for others to use to identify, groom, and extort their own victims. The FBI will not stop until we find those who perpetrate these horrific crimes that prey on the most vulnerable members of our communities.”

“Martin stands accused of engaging in conduct specifically intended to inflict pain, spread fear, and destroy innocence,” said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A. Eisenberg. “His alleged actions targeting children as part of the 764 online terror network are so depraved they defy comprehension. We will use every available tool to protect our children and ensure that those who perpetrate such acts of pure evil face the full force of justice.”

“The defendant’s alleged actions in this case are an assault on the basic foundations of human decency,” U.S. Attorney Timothy Courchaine stated. “While cowardly hiding his identity behind a screen and a moniker, Mr. Martin preyed upon vulnerable victims while promoting some of the sickest forms of human depravity. It is an honor for the dedicated men and women of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Arizona to fight against this nihilistic violence by bringing the full weight of American justice against its proponents.”

According to court documents, Martin is a member and leader of “764,” a criminal organization of Nihilistic Violent Extremists (NVEs) operating within the United States and abroad. Those involved with the 764 network methodically target vulnerable, underage populations by using social media to encourage the possession, production, and sharing of extreme gore media and child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Members of 764 seek to desensitize young people to violence and break down societal norms regarding violence. They normalize the possession, production, and sharing of explicit CSAM and gore material to corrupt and groom their victims toward future violence, gain notoriety among other members of the network, and spread fear for the purpose of accelerating chaos under the 764 ideology with an aim toward the disruption of society.

The superseding indictment alleges that, since approximately 2019, Martin, using his online moniker “Convict,” has been a participant and administrator in 764 chatrooms, has coerced multiple victims into creating child pornography, extortion videos, and animal crushing videos. Martin also wrote a detailed guide that was posted online detailing how to identify, groom, and extort vulnerable juveniles, and advised readers to target victims struggling with mental health.

The superseding indictment accuses Martin of providing material support to terrorists by providing himself as personnel, services, and expert advice or assistance to carry out a conspiracy to kill or maim a person in a foreign country. In furtherance of the conspiracy to provide material support, the superseding indictment alleges that in September 2022, Martin conspired with others to coerce and direct a victim living outside the United States to self-harm, self-maim, and self-kill.

In addition to the terrorism and conspiracy to kill or maim a person in a foreign country, the superseding indictment accuses Martin of using wire communications in a conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire and of conspiring to commit wire fraud.

Martin is also accused of engaging in a child exploitation enterprise during which he produced and distributed child pornography. The superseding indictment also includes five separate counts of production of child pornography, eleven counts of distribution of child pornography, and three counts relating to the coercion and enticement of a minor to engage in sexual activity. In total, the superseding indictment alleges Martin victimized at least nine victims. Eight of Martin’s victims were minors at the time he committed the offenses and their ages were between the ages of 11 and 15 years old.

Martin is alleged to have also engaged in animal crushing and of distributing animal crush videos to 764 members. He is accused of cyberstalking three separate victims, two of whom were minors at the time of the offenses.

If convicted, Martin faces a penalty of up to life in prison for each count that accuses him of participating in a child exploitation enterprise, conspiracy to kill, kidnap or maim persons in a foreign country, and coercion and enticement of a child; 30 years in prison for each count of production of child pornography, and 15 years for providing material support to terrorists; up to 20 years in prison for cyberstalking resulting in permanent disfigurement or bodily injury and wire fraud conspiracy; and 10 years in prison for cyberstalking a minor and use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Martin also faces mandatory minimum sentences of 20 years for the child exploitation enterprise, 15 years for production of child pornography, and 5 years for distribution of child pornography for each applicable count. Each offense also carries a fine of up to $250,000 and up to a lifetime of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI is investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Liza Granoff and Kevin Schiff for the District of Arizona and Trial Attorneys Justin Sher and James Donnelly of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

The Justice Department remains vigilant against the threat of Nihilistic Violent Extremist (NVE) networks, like 764, that operate within the United States and around the globe. NVEs often target vulnerable individuals, including minors, using social media platforms to share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and gore material, and groom victims toward committing acts of violence. Victims are often extorted, coerced, compelled, and blackmailed into complying with NVE demands, including self-mutilation, online and in-person sexual acts, harm to animals, sexual exploitation of siblings and others, acts of violence, threats of violence, suicide, and murder. For more information on how to protect children and others, read about the online risks here: Parents, Caregivers, Teachers — FBI and the FBI’s March 2025 public service announcement.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.