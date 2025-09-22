Former California Police Officer Sentenced to Five Consecutive Life Sentences for Sexually Assaulting Four Women He Encountered While On Duty

J. DeShawn Torrence, 41, a former Sanger, California, police officer, was sentenced today to five consecutive life sentences for sexually assaulting four women whom he encountered during the course of his official duties. After a two-and-a-half-week trial in January 2025, a federal jury in the Eastern District of California convicted Torrence of eight counts of deprivation of constitutional rights under color of law. The jury found that five of the counts involved kidnapping, aggravated sexual abuse, or attempted aggravated sexual abuse.

“The defendant’s conduct was premediated and depraved. He repeatedly abused his official authority to exploit women who expected the police to protect them,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “While no prison sentence can undo the extraordinary pain and suffering the defendant caused these women, today’s sentence of five consecutive life sentences holds the defendant accountable for his heinous conduct and sends a clear message that the Justice Department will aggressively prosecute those who violate the constitutional rights of the people they are sworn to protect.”

“I commend the court’s decision to impose life sentences on this former police officer, who betrayed the public’s trust and abused his authority to perpetrate heinous acts of sexual violence,” said U.S. Attorney Eric Grant for the Eastern District of California. “This sentence sends a clear message: no one is above the law, and those who exploit their position to violate the civil rights of others will face the full force of justice. Our office stands with the victims and remains committed to protecting our communities from such egregious abuses of power.”

“We commend the courageous women who came forward, trusting law enforcement to ensure J.D. Torrence was held accountable for his crimes,” said Special Agent in Charge Sid Patel of the FBI Sacramento Field Office. “Their bravery has prevented this predator from harming anyone else. The FBI recognizes the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for their unwavering partnership. Justice has been served, making our community safer.”

The evidence at trial proved that Torrence kidnapped a 21-year-old woman who was walking to a store to buy groceries for her young children, drove her outside of town in his police car, and sexually assaulted her at an isolated dead end. As Torrence drove the woman away from town, he taunted her by saying “no one is going to look for you.” After the assault, he warned that if she reported him, “no one’s going to believe you.”

Torrence forcibly raped a second victim, a 67-year-old woman, after following her into her home during a DUI investigation. After the assault, Torrence frequently parked his police car in front of the woman’s home to stalk and intimidate her. On one of these occasions, Torrence cornered the woman behind her home and sexually assaulted her.

With a third victim, Torrence showed up at her door in his police uniform after midnight, entered her home, pinned her against the kitchen counter, and sexually assaulted her. Torrence showed up multiple times at the home of a fourth victim, a domestic violence victim, supposedly to investigate a prior domestic violence incident. During those follow up visits, Torrence forced the victim to expose sensitive parts of her body by falsely telling her that he had to “photograph” her injuries. On one occasion, Torrence trapped the woman in her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.

The FBI Sacramento Field Office investigated the case, with assistance from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

This case was prosecuted by Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen Escobar for the Eastern District of California.