Former Correctional Officer Charged with Assaulting Handcuffed and Shackled Inmate at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center

A former correctional officer at Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, Louisiana, was indicted today by a federal grand jury on charges of beating a handcuffed and shackled inmate, and conspiring with other officers to cover up their misconduct by falsifying official reports and lying to investigators. Two other correctional officers, Eric Norwood and Charles Philson, have previously pleaded guilty for their roles in the assault of the inmate.

Today’s indictment accuses Adrian Almodovar of federal civil rights, conspiracy, and obstruction violations. According to the indictment, Almodovar and other members of the tactical team assaulted an inmate during the course of a cell extraction, during transportation to the medical unit, and inside the medical unit. The inmate was handcuffed and shackled during the course of the assaults.

It is alleged that the defendants then drafted false reports in which they intentionally omitted that they used force on the inmate. Days after the assault, the defendants met with another officer at the a local restaurant in which they agreed that, if questioned about the assault by investigators, they would stick to the false story they wrote in their reports and claim that they did not use unlawful force.

An indictment is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by the Baton Rouge Division of the FBI and the Office of Louisiana Inspector General, and is being prosecuted by Trial Attorneys Christopher J. Perras and Zachary Dembo of the Department’s Civil Rights Division.