Man Sentenced to Over 30 Years in Prison for Crypto-Terror Financing Scheme

A Springfield, Virginia, man was sentenced yesterday to 364 months in prison for his efforts to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS), a designated Foreign Terrorist Organization.

According to court records and evidence presented at trial, from at least October 2019 through October 2022, Mohammed Azharuddin Chhipa, 35, collected and sent money to female ISIS members in Syria to benefit ISIS in various ways, including by financing the escape of female ISIS members from prison camps and supporting ISIS fighters. Chhipa would raise funds online on various social media accounts. He would receive electronic transfers of funds and travel hundreds of miles to collect funds by hand. He would then convert the money to cryptocurrency and send it to Turkey, where it was smuggled to ISIS members in Syria.

“This defendant directly financed ISIS in its efforts to commit vile terrorist atrocities against innocent citizens in America and abroad,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “This severe sentence illustrates that if you fund terrorism, we will prosecute you and put you behind bars for decades.”

“With this sentencing, this defendant will pay the price for helping finance ISIS, a brutal terrorist organization,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This is more proof that the FBI will investigate and work with our DOJ partners to hold accountable anyone who assists ISIS or other terrorist groups. Whether you are a fighter or send money, these activities are illegal and against the national security interests of the United States.”

“Those who fund and facilitate terror bear the same responsibility as those who carry out attacks,” said U.S. Attorney Erik S. Siebert for the Eastern District of Virginia. “Mohammed Chhipa knowingly and persistently collected and provided a considerable amount of money to fund the violence of an organization bent on forcing their extremist ideology on others. That he did so from a nation that holds individual freedom sacrosanct is unconscionable.”

His primary co-conspirator was an ISIS member residing in Syria who was involved in raising funds for prison escapes, terrorist attacks, and ISIS fighters.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Chhipa sent over $185,000 in cryptocurrency.

In December 2024, a federal jury convicted Chhipa of one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization and four counts of providing and attempting to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization.

The FBI Washington Field Office investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Anthony T. Aminoff and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda St. Cyr for the Eastern District of Virginia and Trial Attorney Andrew John Dixon and former Trial Attorney Andrea Broach of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section prosecuted the case.