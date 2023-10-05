Man Sentenced for Running Child Obscenity Website

A California man was sentenced today to 33 years and nine months in prison for multiple obscenity crimes involving children.

According to the indictment, Ron Kuhlmeyer, 65, of Santa Rosa, operated a website that globally distributed stories about the rape, murder, and sexual abuse of prepubescent children. Law enforcement determined that Kuhlmeyer was running his obscenity website from Belize. Kuhlmeyer wrote many of the stories himself but also published the works of other offenders, including stories that had been previously published on Mr. Double, another website dedicated to publishing writings that detail the sexual abuse of children. Some of the stories on Kuhlmeyer’s website described the rape, torture, and murder of children, while others were accompanied by lifelike computer-generated images of prepubescent children being sexually abused.

On June 13, Kuhlmeyer pleaded guilty to five counts of importation or transportation of obscene matters and one count of distributing obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of children. Kuhlmeyer was previously convicted of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child in Sonoma County, California, in 2008 and served six years in state prison.

In June 2021, Thomas Arthur, the owner of Mr. Double, was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

