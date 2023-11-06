Over 220 Pounds of Suspected Controlled Substances Seized Including Pills Shaped to Resemble Heart Shaped Candy

An estimated 10 million doses of controlled substances have been seized, including eight million doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine laced pills and powder. The total street value of the drugs seized is upwards of $8 million. Three men have been arrested in connection with allegedly running this large-scale drug trafficking organization (DTO) on the North Shore of Massachusetts.

Emilio Garcia, also known as 6, 25, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; Sebastien Bejin, also known as Bash, 33, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute and one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute; and Deiby Felix, 40, of Lynn, Massachusetts, was charged with one count of possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute. The defendants will appear in U.S. District Court on Nov. 13.

According to the charging documents, in July 2023, an investigation into an overdose death in Salem, Massachusetts, led investigators to a DTO allegedly led by Garcia, Bejin, and Felix. The defendants were surveilled for three months, which culminated in search warrants at locations identified in the investigation, and their arrests on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

On Nov. 1, searches were conducted at four locations in Lynn. These were identified as locations frequented by Garcia and Bejin. The searches resulted in, what is believed to be, one of the largest single-location seizures of fentanyl and methamphetamine in Massachusetts and the region. Over 100 kilograms (220 pounds) of controlled substances were seized. The seizure included nine kilograms (20 pounds) of pink heart shaped fentanyl-laced pills pressed to look like candy.

In total, an estimated eight million individual doses of fentanyl and methamphetamine laced pills and powder was seized. The street value is believed to be upwards of $8 million.

More specifically, according to the charging documents, the following drug quantities were seized from the basement of a two-family residential home that was occupied by multiple families and small children:

More than 10 kilograms (22 pounds) of white powder and rock like substances which field tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine base;

More than 17 kilograms (37 pounds) of suspected raw methamphetamine which equates to approximately more than 3.5 million individual doses;

Approximately 280,000 counterfeit Percocet pills, believed to contain fentanyl, weighing 28 kilograms (61 pounds) with a street value in the range of approximately $1.4 million to over $7 million;

More than 27 kilograms (59 pounds) of counterfeit Adderall pills, believed to contain methamphetamine; and

Approximately 1.8 kilograms (four pounds) of brown rock and powder-like substances, which tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and methamphetamine. This quantity of fentanyl equates to about 900,000 individual doses.

Additional narcotics and five firearms were also seized during the searches.

“The only thing more depraved than trafficking deadly fentanyl is trafficking deadly fentanyl designed to look like candy to appeal to teenagers,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “The Justice Department is focused on attacking every link in the global fentanyl trafficking chain, and we will not stop until those responsible for the fentanyl poisoning epidemic are brought to justice. We also continue to urge families to have open and honest conversations about the urgent threat posed by this epidemic, and the fact that just one pill can kill.”

“This seizure by the FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force saved lives in communities throughout Massachusetts,” said FBI Director Christopher Wray. “Not only was this seizure one of the largest in the history of Massachusetts, but some of the pills were created to look like candy, potentially presenting an enormous risk to children. The FBI will continue to relentlessly pursue those involved in narcotics trafficking to keep drugs off our streets, and out of the hands of children.”

“The doses of controlled substances seized in this case exceed the number of residents in Massachusetts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Joshua S. Levy for the District of Massachusetts. “The fact that we now are seeing fentanyl-laced pills pressed to resemble candy only underscores the urgency of this fentanyl crisis.”

Surveillance during the investigation revealed that Garcia and Bejin would travel to the Broadway stash location on a daily basis and then bring quantities of suspected from the premises to supply lower-level dealers. One such location that appeared to be supplied from the main stash location was an address at 341 Western Avenue in Lynn, where Deiby Felix is alleged to reside. A search of 341 Western Avenue revealed more than three kilograms (6.6 pounds) of pressed pills containing methamphetamine and fentanyl, consistent with those found in the Broadway stash location and a firearm.

The charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, and conspiracy to do the same, each provide for a sentence of a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after reviewing the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The FBI Boston Field Office investigated the case, with valuable assistance provided by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police, Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Boston Division, IRS-Criminal Investigation in Boston, and the Chelsea, Lynnfield, Salem and Lynn Police Departments.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip A. Mallard of the Organized Crime & Gang Unit for the District of Massachusetts is prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.