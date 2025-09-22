Senior CJNG Member Indicted on Wire Fraud, Money Laundering, and Terrorism Charges for Operating Massive Timeshare Fraud Scheme

Earlier today, an indictment was unsealed charging Julio Cesar Montero Pinzon (Montero Pinzon), also known as El Tarjetas, Moreno, El Chess, Cesar Hernandez Jimenez, and CH Jimenez, a senior member of the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG), and his half-sister Griselda Margarita Arredondo Pinzon (Arredondo Pinzon), for their roles in perpetrating an international fraud scheme targeting Americans who own timeshare properties in Mexico. Montero Pinzon and Arredondo Pinzon were each charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. In addition, Montero Pinzon was charged with conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and providing and attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Both Montero Pinzon and Arredondo Pinzon are Mexican nationals and are not in U.S. custody.

“This senior leader of a foreign terrorist organization allegedly defrauded innocent citizens to fuel terrorism against the American people,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “The CJNG and other cartels are on notice: no scheme, plot, or conspiracy will evade the reach of this Justice Department.”

“As alleged, Montero Pinzon and Arredondo Pinzon filled the coffers of a dangerous terrorist organization through a sophisticated fraud scheme that victimized thousands of American timeshare owners,” said U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella for the Eastern District of New York. “Terrorist cartels such as CJNG fund their activities not only through drug trafficking but also through complex fraud schemes, and this office is committed to aggressively prosecuting such crimes.”

“For more than a decade, Julio Montero Pinzon, a senior CJNG cartel leader, and Griselda Arredondo Pinzon allegedly defrauded timeshare owners before laundering the illicit proceeds to fund their terrorist organization,” said Assistant Director in Charge Christorpher G. Raia of the FBI New York Field Office. “This alleged scheme spanned the globe and exploited thousands of victims, reflecting the cartel’s evolution of developing various mechanisms for criminal financing. Today’s significant disruption emphasizes the FBI’s determined resolve to not only eliminate any monetary source fueling criminal enterprises but also defend our nation against foreign adversaries.”

“CJNG has repeatedly victimized our communities through widespread drug trafficking, ruthless violence, money laundering, fraud, and other criminal schemes. Their cartel operations extend well beyond Mexico, pumping poison into American streets, fueling addiction, tearing apart neighborhoods, and corrupting financial systems,” said Special Agent in Charge Frank A. Tarentino of DEA New York Division. “Thanks to the relentless work of DEA’s Trident Initiative — an initiative built with our federal law enforcement partners and created specifically to target and dismantle drug cartels and their leadership, the DEA and our partners were able to pursue senior members like Montero Pinzon and Arredondo Pinzon, cutting off CJNG and its network of its illicit profits through money laundering and fraud. The DEA remains relentless in dismantling these cartels and our pursuit for justice. This is our global fight — and our promise to save lives.”

“Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generacion ran this timeshare fraud scheme like a business, with each member playing a role — finding the investors to victimize, manipulating the docs and online sites, moving and hiding the money, and securing funds to purchase and distribute deadly narcotics into the United States,” said Special Agent in Charge Harry T. Chavis of IRS-CI's New York Field Office. “This massive, multi-million dollar fraud required timeshare owners to pay up front to sell or rent their timeshares, only to be left victim to the false promise of receiving money later. The CJNG cannot continue to operate with impunity — pocketing massive profits from narcotics trafficking and flat-out deception — which is why federal law enforcement will continue partnering in these investigations until this entire criminal organization is dismantled.”

According to the indictment, CJNG has been perpetrating an “advance fee” fraud scheme targeting owners of timeshare properties since approximately 2012. As part of the scheme, timeshare owners, many of whom were residents and citizens of the United States, were fraudulently induced to pay money up front either to sell or rent their timeshares under the pretext of fees and taxes, in exchange for false promises of receiving money later. Despite paying the advance fees, the victim timeshare owners did not receive the funds as promised and were unable to recoup their advance fee payments. The fraud scheme was multi-layered, involving follow-on schemes in which the fraudsters contacted victim timeshare owners and claimed to be lawyers or government officials who could help the victims recover their lost funds, so long as they paid additional advance fees.

The timeshare fraud scheme perpetrated by CJNG was operated out of various call centers in Mexico, where fraudsters contacted and solicited timeshare owners. Since approximately 2012, Montero Pinzon participated in the creation and management of a financial network for receiving and laundering funds obtained from victims of CJNG’s timeshare fraud scheme. Arredondo Pinzon worked at a CJNG-controlled central office that oversaw the operations of the call centers and oversaw the receipt and laundering of victim funds.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

On Feb. 20, CJNG was designated as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, pursuant to section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as amended, and Executive Order 13224, as amended. Montero Pinzon continued to engage in CJNG’s timeshare fraud and in the laundering of victim funds derived from that fraud after CJNG was designated as an FTO and with knowledge of CJNG’s designation.

On Aug. 13, Montero Pinzon was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for his role in CJNG’s timeshare fraud scheme. On July 16, 2024, OFAC sanctioned Arredondo Pinzon for her role in CJNG’s timeshare fraud scheme. To date, OFAC has sanctioned over 70 individuals and entities based on their participation in CJNG’s timeshare fraud. Between approximately 2019-2024, approximately 6,000 U.S. victims have reported losses of approximately $350 million attributable to timeshare fraud schemes in Mexico.

Trial Attorneys Brant Cook and Maryann McGuire of the Civil Division’s Consumer Protection Branch and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Benjamin Weintraub and Andrew Wang for the Eastern District of New York are prosecuting the case, with critical support from the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs.

If you or someone you know is age 60 or older and has been a victim of financial fraud, help is standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11 (1-833-372-8311). This U.S. Department of Justice hotline, managed by the Office for Victims of Crime, is staffed by experienced professionals who provide personalized support to callers by assessing the needs of the victim and identifying relevant next steps. Case managers will identify appropriate reporting agencies, provide information to callers to assist them in reporting, connect callers directly with appropriate agencies, and provide resources and referrals, on a case-by-case basis. Reporting is the first step. Reporting can help authorities identify those who commit fraud and reporting certain financial losses due to fraud as soon as possible can increase the likelihood of recovering losses. The hotline is open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. English, Spanish, and other languages are available.

More information about the department’s efforts to help American seniors is available at its Elder Justice Initiative webpage. For more information about the Consumer Protection Branch and its enforcement efforts, visit its website at www.justice.gov/civil/consumer-protection-branch. Elder fraud complaints may be filed with the FTC at reportfraud.ftc.gov/ or at 877-FTC-HELP. The Department of Justice provides a variety of resources relating to elder fraud victimization through its Office for Victims of Crime, which can be reached at www.ovc.gov.

Complaints are often under-reported. Victims are encouraged to file a complaint at IC3.gov. Additional resources for victims are available at: FBI Timeshare Fraud Victim Resource Page

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.