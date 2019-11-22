Vermont Man Indicted for Hate Crime

Stuart Kurt Rollins, 58, was indicted this week for two violations of 42 U.S.C. § 3631 for interfering with housing rights after he repeatedly threatened and intimidated a family because members of the family are Hispanic, announced Assistant Attorney General Eric Dreiband of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney for the District of Vermont Christina E. Nolan, and FBI, Albany Division Special Agent in Charge James N. Hendricks.

According to the two-count indictment, on July 29, 2019, Rollins threatened and intimidated members of a family, including three minors, because of their race and national origin and because they live in a home across the street from Rollins. Rollins shouted derogatory comments about the family’s perceived national origin, told family members to go back to their country, and threatened both to burn down the family’s home and to set family members on fire.

Rollins appeared in the District Court of Vermont in Burlington today. He remains in custody pending a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday, November 27th.

Each count carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment. An indictment is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

This case was investigated by the FBI Albany Division, Burlington Resident Agency, with the support of the Barre City Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Julia Torti, Civil Division Chief, District of Vermont and Trial Attorney Olimpia Michel of the Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division.