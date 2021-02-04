Former NJDCP&P Employee Admits Production of Child Pornography

CAMDEN, N.J. – An Atlantic County, New Jersey, man who was previously employed by the New Jersey Department of Child Protection and Permanency (NJDCP&P) today admitted producing images of child sexual abuse, Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig announced.

Kayan Frazier, 28, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez to one count of producing images of child pornography. Frazier has been detained since his arrest on July 12, 2019, and his detention was continued.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

After receiving a report of images of child sexual abuse distributed via Tumblr, law enforcement officers identified Frazier, who was then employed as a case worker at NJDCP&P as the sender. On April 12, 2019, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office obtained a search warrant for Frazier’s residence and, while executing the warrant, observed Frazier in the company of an underage boy. Law enforcement officers recovered thousands of additional images of child sexual abuse on Frazier’s cellular telephone and other electronic media, which included images of the boy taken in Frazier’s apartment. Frazier admitted that he took the images with a cellular telephone.

The count to which Frazier pleaded guilty carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 15 years in prison, a maximum possible penalty of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8, 2021.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited special agents of FBI Atlantic City Resident Agency, Human Trafficking Crimes Against Children Task Force, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge George M. Crouch Jr. in Newark; the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, under the direction of Prosecutor Damon Tyner; the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, under the direction of Sheriff Eric Scheffler; the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Col. Patrick J. Callahan, and the New Jersey Human Services Police, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Diana Vondra Carrig of the U.S. Attorney’s Office’s Criminal Division in Camden.