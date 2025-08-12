26 Fugitives Wanted for Violent and Serious Crimes Returned to the United States from Mexico Including Leaders of Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Alien Smuggling Organization

Related Content
Speech
Matthew R. Galeotti, Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Criminal Division, Delivers Remarks at Press Event Announcing Charges against Senior Leaders of the United Cartels
Washington
The United States announced today that it has taken into custody 26 fugitives from Mexico facing a range of federal and state criminal charges from around the country, including charges relating to drug-trafficking, hostage-taking, kidnapping, illegal use of firearms, human smuggling, money laundering, the murder of a sheriffs’ deputy, and other crimes. Among the fugitives taken into U.S. custody today are leaders and managers of dangerous drug cartels, such as those designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations and Specially Designated Global Terrorists, including the Sinaloa Cartel, Cártel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), and Cártel del Noreste (formerly Los Zetas). These fugitives are collectively alleged to have imported into the United States tonnage quantities of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin.
“Today is the latest example of the Trump administration's historic efforts to dismantle cartels and foreign terrorist organizations,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “These 26 men have all played a role in bringing violence and drugs to American shores -- under this Department of Justice, they will face severe consequences for their crimes against this country. We are grateful to Mexico’s National Security team for their collaboration in this matter.”
Included in today’s transfer are the following fugitives:
Below is a complete list of fugitives, as well as the districts in which they are charged and will appear in federal court in the coming days:
|Fugitive
|Arraignment Jurisdiction
|Statutory Maximum
|Enrique Arballo Talamantes
|District of New Mexico
|Up to life imprisonment
|Benito Barrios Maldonado
|District of Arizona
|Up to life imprisonment
|Luis Raul Castro Valenzuela
|District of Delaware
|Up to life imprisonment
|Francisco Chavez
|District of Colorado
|Up to life imprisonment
|Abdul Karim Conteh
|Southern District of California
|45 years’ imprisonment
|Baldomero Fernandez Beltran
|District of Arizona
|Up to life imprisonment
|Ismael Enrique Fernandez Vazquez
|Eastern District of Texas
|Up to life imprisonment
|Leobardo Garcia Corrales
|Southern District of New York
|Up to life imprisonment
|Abigael Gonzalez Valencia
|District of Columbia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Jose Carlos Guzman Bernal
|District of Alaska
|Up to life imprisonment
|Anton Petrov Kulkin
|District of Massachusetts
|Up to life imprisonment
|Roberto Omar Lopez
|Northern District of Georgia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Jose Francisco Mendoza Gomez
|Eastern District of Virginia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Hernan Domingo Ojeda Lopez
|District of Columbia
Up to life imprisonment
|Daniel Perez Rojas
|District of Columbia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Juan Carlos Sanchez Gaytan
|Southern District of Texas
|Up to life imprisonment
|David Fernando Vasquez Bejarano
|Eastern District of Virginia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Jose Antonio Vivanco Hernandez
|Northern District of Illinois
|Up to life imprisonment
|Mauro Alberto Nunez Ojeda
|District of Columbia
|Up to life imprisonment
|Juan Carlos Felix Gastelum
|Southern District of California
|Up to life imprisonment
|Jesus Guzman Castro
|Eastern District of New York and District of South Carolina
|Up to life imprisonment
|Pablo Edwin Huerta Nuno
|Southern District of California
|Up to life imprisonment
|Servando Gomez Martinez
|Southern District of New York
|Up to life imprisonment
|Kevin Gil Acosta
|Southern District of New York
|Up to life imprisonment
|Roberto Salazar
|CA: Los Angeles County
|Up to life imprisonment
|Martin Zazueta Perez
|Southern District of New York
|Up to life imprisonment
Attorney General Pamela Bondi thanked the law enforcement officers of the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Los Angeles County Police Department for their valuable contributions to these investigations.
The Attorney General also thanked the Justice Department Criminal Division’s Narcotic and Dangerous Drug Section, as well as the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices for the District of Alaska, District of Arizona, Southern District of California, District of Columbia, District of Colorado, Middle District of North Carolina, District of Delaware, Northern District of Georgia, Northern District of Illinois, District of Massachusetts, District of New Mexico, Eastern District of New York, Southern District of New York, District of South Carolina, Eastern District of Virginia, Northern District of Texas, Eastern District of Texas, Southern District of Texas, and Western District of Texas and Los Angeles County for handling the prosecutions of these cases. The Attorney General also thanked the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs which provided critical assistance in securing the transfer of these fugitives to the United States to face justice.
An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.