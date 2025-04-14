Albuquerque Man Charged in Connection with Arson Attacks on Tesla Dealership and Republican Party of New Mexico Office

Note: View the criminal complaint.

Federal charges have been filed against Jamison Wagner, 40, an Albuquerque resident, in connection with recent arson attacks targeting the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom and the Republican Party of New Mexico (RPNM) headquarters. Investigators linked Wagner to both incidents through surveillance footage and scene evidence.

“Let this be the final lesson to those taking part in this ongoing wave of political violence,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “We will arrest you, we will prosecute you, and we will not negotiate. Crimes have consequences.”

“Hurling firebombs is not political protest,” said Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. “It is a dangerous felony that we will prosecute to the maximum extent. The impressive work by law enforcement in New Mexico sends a clear message to perpetrators of all of the shameful attacks on Tesla facilities and political establishments: we are coming for you, you can’t hide, and you will do serious jail time to pay for your crimes.”

“This arrest is part of the FBI’s aggressive efforts to investigate and hold accountable those who have targeted Tesla facilities in various states across the country,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “Thank you to our agents and support teams in Albuquerque who did an outstanding job executing the mission. Under Attorney General Bondi’s leadership, we will continue to locate and arrest those responsible for these acts of domestic terrorism, and the FBI will work with partners at the Department of Justice to ensure such lawbreakers face justice.”

“A key suspect is now in custody thanks to the exceptional work of ATF’s Special Agents, certified fire investigators, and forensic specialists,” said Deputy Director Robert Cekada of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. “This arrest marks a critical step toward justice in the firebombing that targeted a Tesla dealership and the New Mexico Republican Party Headquarters. Our teams worked around the clock—collecting, analyzing, and connecting forensic evidence across both scenes. With the support of our local partners, the FBI, and the rapid work of ATF’s forensic lab, we were able to link the crimes, identify those responsible, and take swift action to protect the public. This is what ATF does best: we follow the evidence, we find the truth, and we bring offenders to justice.”

According to court documents, in the early morning hours of Feb. 9, 2025, the Tesla Albuquerque Showroom was targeted in an arson attack. Two Tesla vehicles were involved in the fire, one of which was significantly damaged.

An intact glass container containing an improvised napalm material was found in the second vehicle. Investigators noted a hand-written capital “I” or “H” letter on the top of the green metal lid.

Graffiti was spray-painted in red and black paint on the building and six other vehicles, including “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and “Die Tesla Nazi,” along with swastika symbols.

Surveillance video captured the suspect on scene, and he was observed as a tall, light-skinned individual, possibly over 6 feet tall, wearing black clothing and a mask, and carrying a white box.

The following month, in the early morning hours of March 30, 2025, a second arson attack occurred, this time at the Republican Party New Mexico (RPNM) office. The fire significantly damaged the front door and entry area. At the scene, investigators collected shattered glass and metal lids from what appeared to be two to three separate glass containers. Two of the lids bore a handwritten capital “I” or “H,” similar in appearance to the letter found on the lid of the glass container at the Tesla scene.

Graffiti with the phrase “ICE=KKK” was found on the south wall of the building.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses and identified a white sedan parking on the north side of the RPNM office building before the fire. A single individual exited the vehicle, approached the RPNM headquarters, and a flash of light was recorded. The individual then returned to the vehicle and drove away. The vehicle was captured on nearby surveillance as it left the RPNM scene. After review of the available surveillance, law enforcement preliminarily identified the suspect vehicle as in what appeared to be a white Hyundai Accent between the years 2012 and 2015.

Investigators determined that both arsons involved the use of homemade incendiary devices utilizing glass containers and flammable liquids. The resulting investigation connected Wagner as a significant person of interest for both crime scenes. Among other links, Wagner’s physical description matches that of the suspect in the available surveillance footage and investigators determined that Wagner owns a white 2015 Hyundai Accent.

Wagner Facebook photo.

Tesla arson suspect.

Wagner’s driver’s license.

On April 12, 2025, agents from the FBI and ATF executed a search warrant at Wagner’s residence in Albuquerque without incident. Inside, investigators uncovered substantial evidence linking him to both arson attacks including:

A white cardboard box containing eight assembled suspected incendiary devices.

Blue Styrofoam egg cartons consistent with the polystyrene material found in the improvised napalm used in the Tesla fire.

Materials for manufacturing additional incendiary devices and ignitable liquids consistent with the gasoline used at both fire scenes.

A jar with a green gingham-style lid similar to one found at the RPNM fire scene, along with several jars marked with handwritten capital letters “I” or “H,” similar to markings seen on lids recovered from both arson sites.

Black and red spray paint matching the graffiti used at both crime scenes.

A stencil bearing the phrase “ICE=KKK,” consistent with graffiti found at the RPNM fire scene.

Wagner’s white Hyundai Accent was found in his garage during the search. Investigators noted modifications consistent with efforts to avoid identification during the commission of the crimes.

“The charges today demonstrate that there is no place in our society for politically or ideologically motivated acts of violence and extremism,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Holland S. Kastrin for the District of New Mexico. “We are grateful for the tireless and exceptional work of our law enforcement partners to identify the alleged perpetrator of these unacceptable criminal acts and commit to prosecuting this case to the fullest extent of the law.”

Wagner is charged with two counts of malicious damage or destruction of property by fire or explosives and will remain in custody pending a detention hearing which has not been set. If convicted of the current charges, Wagner faces between five and 20 years in prison for each count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Albuquerque Field Office are jointly investigating the case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department and the New Mexico Department of Justice.

Numerous additional agencies responded to the arson scenes or otherwise provided valuable assistance, including the Santa Ana Pueblo Police Department, the Sandoval County Fire Department, the New Mexico State Fire Marshals Office, Albuquerque Fire Rescue, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Maria Elena Stiteler and Nicholas Mote for the District of New Mexico and Trial Attorney Patrick Cashman of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section are prosecuting the case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.