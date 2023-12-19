Colorado Man Arrested for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS

Humzah Mashkoor, 18, of Westminster, Colorado, is charged with attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization and made his initial appearance in federal court today.

According to court documents, Mashkoor was arrested on Monday, Dec. 18 at the Denver International Airport before he could board a flight for the first leg of an overseas trip. According to the affidavit in support of the criminal complaint, Mashkoor was traveling to the United Arab Emirates, where he intended to stay until he continued on to either Afghanistan or Syria to serve as a fighter for ISIS.

The FBI Denver Field Office is investigating this case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura Cramer-Babycz for the District of Colorado is prosecuting the case, with the assistance of Jennifer Levy of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

A complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.