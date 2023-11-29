Louisiana Police Officer Sentenced for Civil Rights Violation in Dangerous Assault of a Non-Violent Man

A former officer of the Shreveport, Louisiana, Police Department, Dylan Hudson, 37, was sentenced yesterday to 21 months in prison and three years of supervised release for assaulting a non-violent loitering suspect. Hudson was convicted earlier this year after a four-day trial.

“This defendant’s use of force was grossly excessive, inhumane and potentially fatal. The defendant repeatedly hit a nonviolent suspect in the head, kicked him in the face, tased him multiple times and pistol-whipped him in the head,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “When an officer so grievously abuses the authority entrusted to him by his community, the Justice Department will respond with the full force of the law.”

“The defendant’s conduct was not representative of the oath he once swore to uphold as a law enforcement officer,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown for the Western District of Louisiana. “When the federal government learns of such egregious conduct and we feel criminal civil rights charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, we will seek to hold those responsible accountable with an ancillary goal of restoring, and in some cases establishing, public trust in state, local and federal law enforcement.”

“The jury verdict and sentencing send a clear message to those who wear the badge and to the public that sickening conduct like that of Hudson’s will simply not be tolerated,” said Special Agent in Charge Douglas A. Williams Jr. of the FBI New Orleans Field Office. “The FBI is committed to ensuring those who violate the public’s trust are held accountable.”

The evidence at trial established that Hudson physically assaulted a loitering suspect during a daytime arrest in Shreveport. During the arrest, Hudson repeatedly struck the suspect in the head and face. The conduct showed by police body-worn cameras included several potentially deadly uses of force, including striking the man in the head with a loaded pistol, tasing him at the base of the skull and kicking him in the face. Hudson’s fellow officers testified that the loitering suspect was non-violent throughout the entire arrest, and that Hudson’s repeated violations of training and policy created a danger not only to the suspect, but to others as well.

The FBI New Orleans Field Office investigated the case.

Trial Attorney Thomas Johnson of the Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mary Mudrick for the Western District of Louisiana prosecuted the case.