12 Members Of Crack Cocaine Distribution Ring Operating In Vicinity Of 125th Street And Lexington Avenue In Manhattan Charged With Narcotics And Firearms Offenses

Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and Dermot Shea, the Commissioner of the Police Department for the City of New York (“NYPD”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment charging 12 individuals with operating a crack cocaine distribution ring in the vicinity of 125th Street and Lexington Avenue in Manhattan. Six of the 12 defendants charged in the Indictment were arrested yesterday, and are scheduled to appear before U.S. Magistrate Sarah L. Cave in federal court later today. One of the defendants is already in state custody and will be presented at a later date. Five defendants remain at large. The case has been assigned to U.S. District Court Judge Andrew L. Carter, Jr.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “As alleged, the defendants were members of a Harlem crack distribution crew that peddled its wares in and around the AK Houses, the Metro-North station at 125th Street, and P.S. 30. Several members are also alleged to have used guns in the plying of their illegal trade. Our thanks to the NYPD for their continued efforts to rid our neighborhoods of illegal drugs and guns.”

NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said: “This case highlights our success in stopping those offenders who sow violence in our city’s neighborhoods. Working together, our mission to eradicate narcotics and illegal guns is clear and I want to commend our NYPD investigators and partners for targeting violent crime and dismantling it with precise effectiveness.”

According to the allegations in the Indictment[1]:

The defendants are members and associates of a drug trafficking organization (the “AK Houses Crew” or “Crew”) that sold crack cocaine in and around the AK Houses apartment complex, located at East 128th Street in the Harlem neighborhood of Manhattan. During the period 2017 to the present, the AK Houses Crew sold hundreds of grams of crack to customers on the streets of Harlem, and crew members carried and displayed firearms in furtherance of the drug trade. These crew members routinely sold crack in the vicinity of, among other locations, the area of the AK Houses, the Metro-North commuter rail station at East 125th Street, and Public School 30 at East 128th Street.

The leaders of the AK Houses Crew included defendants VAN WHITMORE, a/k/a “V-High,” RONALD NIXON, a/k/a “Jeter,” and BARRY WILLIAMS, a/k/a “Bistro.” WHITMORE, NIXON, and WILLIAMS were responsible for, among other things, obtaining supplies of powder cocaine, converting the cocaine into crack, and pushing that crack to customers on the street through the Crew’s network of street-level dealers. These leaders also maintained order and discipline within the Crew, including by using threats of violence. Other members of the AK Houses Crew, including defendants RODNEY ROBINSON, a/k/a “Stretch,” KAPRIE LAMBERT, a/k/a “Pri,” SHAROD BELL, a/k/a “Rodo,” and IAN HAYLOCK, a/k/a “E,” served the Crew by, among other things, managing and enforcing order within the Crew’s network of street-level crack dealers, and collecting proceeds from their crack sales to finance the Crew’s operations.

The Crew’s street-level crack dealers included defendants MALIK HAWKINS, a/k/a “Leeky,” ABDOUL HANNE, a/k/a “Buylot,” MALIK BREEDLOVE, a/k/a “LB,” TYRELL MURPHY, a/k/a “Fat Cat,” and ANTHONY MCDADE, a/k/a “Pap,” each of whom obtained crack from other members of the Crew and sold the crack to customers on the street. In addition, certain members of the AK Houses Crew, including WHITMORE, ROBINSON, HAYLOCK, BELL, and HAWKINS, used and facilitated the use of firearms in furtherance of the Crew’s crack dealing, including for the purposes of enforcing the collection of payment for drugs and to protect members of the Crew. In the course of the narcotics conspiracy, HAYLOCK and BELL also sold firearms to undercover law enforcement officers in Harlem.

During the execution of a search warrant at NIXON’s house yesterday, law enforcement recovered a firearm, more than 80 grams of heroin belonging to NIXON, and paraphernalia for packaging narcotics for distribution. During the execution of a search warrant at an apartment where BREEDLOVE was arrested yesterday, law enforcement recovered approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine.

The Indictment charges 12 defendants and contains two counts. A chart containing the names, ages, residences, and charges for the defendants is set forth below. The maximum term of imprisonment for both counts is life imprisonment. The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being handled by the Office’s Narcotics Unit. Assistant United States Attorneys Juliana Murray and Louis Pellegrino are in charge of the prosecution.

* * *

Defendant Age Hometown Charges VAN WHITMORE, a/k/a “V High” 49 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy; Firearms Offense RONALD NIXON, a/k/a “Jeter” 42 New Rochelle, New York Narcotics Conspiracy BARRY WILLIAMS, a/k/a “Bistro” 42 Bronx, New York Narcotics Conspiracy RODNEY ROBINSON, a/k/a “Stretch” 44 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy; Firearms Offense KAPRIE LAMBERT, a/k/a “Pri” 22 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy IAN HAYLOCK, a/k/a “E” 24 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy; Firearms Offense SHAROD BELL, a/k/a “Rodo” 23 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy; Firearms Offense MALIK HAWKINS, a/k/a “Leeky” 26 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy; Firearms Offense ABDOUL HANNE a/k/a “Buylot” 27 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy MALIK BREEDLOVE, a/k/a “LB” 23 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy TYRELL MURPHY, a/k/a “Fat Cat” 21 Harlem, New York Narcotics Conspiracy ANTHONY MCDADE, a/k/a “Pap” 28 Bronx, New York Narco

