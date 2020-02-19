Former NYPD Officer And 4 Others Charged In White Plains Federal Court With Distributing Methamphetamine And GBL

Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), and Thomas Gleason, Commissioner of the Westchester County Police (“WCP”), announced the unsealing of an Indictment yesterday charging five defendants, including former New York City Police Department (“NYPD”) officer JOHN CICERO, with narcotics distribution offenses in and around Westchester County and New York City.

Three of the defendants, MARCO CASO, ERIC BAKER, and MATHEW MATTEO, a/k/a “Matthew Mateo,” were arrested yesterday and presented in White Plains federal court before United States Magistrate Judge Lisa Margaret Smith. CICERO has not been arrested and remains at large. The fifth defendant, IRMA MATERASSO, is in state custody on other charges and will be transferred to federal custody at a later date. The case has been assigned to United States District Judge Kenneth M. Karas.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “As alleged, these defendants trafficked large quantities of methamphetamine and GBL – a liquid date-rape drug – throughout Westchester and New York City. Methamphetamine devastates communities and GBL spreads danger all over the Southern District of New York, which is why the defendants face serious federal charges.”

FBI Assistant Director William F. Sweeney Jr. said: “As a former police officer, sworn to protect others, Mr. Cicero has seen firsthand the harm these drugs do to our society which makes the charges announced today even more egregious. He now faces the same grim reality criminals he once locked up did - a long prison sentence, this time in a federal jail cell.”

Westchester County Police Commissioner Thomas Gleason said: “We are pleased that our partnership with the FBI and other federal, state and local law enforcement agencies continues to support our efforts to stem the flow of illegal drugs into Westchester County.”

As alleged in the Indictment unsealed yesterday in White Plains federal court[[1]]:

From at least 2017 through February 2020, MARCO CASO, JOHN CICERO, IRMA MATERASSO, ERIC BAKER, and MATHEW MATTEO, a/k/a “Matthew Mateo,” conspired to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine. In addition, from at least 2017 through February 2020, MARCO CASO, JOHN CICERO, IRMA MATERASSO, and MATHEW MATTEO, a/k/a “Matthew Mateo,” conspired to distribute gamma-butyrolactone (known as “GBL”), which is a liquid date-rape drug.

* * *

CASO, 48, of New York, New York, CICERO, 38, of Bronxville, New York, MATERASSO, 36, of New Rochelle, New York, BAKER, 37, of Somerset, New Jersey, and MATTEO, 22, of the Bronx, New York, are each charged with conspiring to distribute 500 grams and more of methamphetamine, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison. CASO, CICERO, MATERASSO, and MATTEO are also charged with conspiring to distribute GBL, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

The maximum potential sentences in this case are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendants will be determined by the judge.

Mr. Berman praised the outstanding investigative work of the FBI Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force and the Westchester County Police Department. The Westchester County Safe Streets Task Force comprises Special Agents and Task Force Officers from the FBI, U.S. Probation, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, New York State Police, Westchester County Police Department, Westchester County DA’s Office, NYPD, Yonkers Police Department, Mount Vernon Police Department, Peekskill Police Department, Greenburgh Police Department, and New Rochelle Police Department. He also thanked the New York State Department of Corrections Office of Special Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection for their assistance.

This case is being prosecuted by the Office’s White Plains Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys David R. Felton and Daniel G. Nessim are in charge of the prosecution.

The charges contained in the Indictment are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.